ANDOVER — When Michael Miller saw a trickle of water coming under his basement door, he figured the problem could be fixed with a towel. But as he was climbing the stairs, he heard a crash.
Two feet of water had blown open his door and was now rushing toward him.
“It’s quite an experience,” said Miller, who has been living at the house on Morton Street with his family for 23 years.
That was on Tuesday, Aug. 8.
And then it happened again not two weeks later on Friday.
Flooding in the area is not necessarily unusual. Miller estimates the stream located above their house overflows about five times a year, but a catch basin usually allows the water to flow under the driveway.
“We have seen similar overflows with huge torrents of water coming down our driveway, but this one was one step above that,” he said.
They have even seen fish occasionally flop through. However this time the storm brought a more scaly visitor and a lot more water.
“I don’t know how it got into our basement, but there was a snake in our basement,” Miller said.
Past storm damage has been limited to some erosion in the backyard of the house and along the edges of the driveway, but on Aug. 8 their partially finished basement was flooded with 4-to-6 inches of water.
“It destroyed the upholstered furniture, rugs and sofas and chairs,” said Miller.
Also lost were some keepsakes, including ornaments, as well as tax records.
He said luckily most of the family heirlooms were either located higher up in the basement or upstairs. But he said some of the destroyed ornaments had been in the family for decades.
“Going to be very hard to replace,” he said.
The family did not have flood insurance though they added the might be looking into it in the future.
In all, the first storm caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage that the family will have to pay for almost entirely out of pocket. The Millers will be getting some help in the form of insurance that kicks in when the sump pumps fail, but this only comes to a fraction of their total damages.
Miller said that only time will tell if any lasting damage was caused to the house.
“It is amazing how much of a toll that takes on you,” he said. “You go from that morning everything seems pretty normal to that afternoon you are kind of in shell shock after seeing how much damage can happen that quickly.”
He plans to look at possible landscaping improvements to direct the water and prevent it from getting in the house. But he added that it is a very expensive solution.
“Once water finds a way it is going to keep going that way,” said Miller, after Friday’s storm.
Rain again flooded the family’s basement, the road and caused a river to run down their driveway. A buoy founds its way under the wheel of a parked car.
During the first storm, the Andover fire department received around 60 calls about flooded basements, with Fire Chief Mike Mansfield estimating hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage was caused.
Since the Tuesday storm, North Andover has received 325 forms from residents and businesses affected by the flood looking for relief, according to Town Manager Melissa Rodrigues.
Around 200 basements in Lawrence were flooded to varying degrees during the first storm, according to Fire Chief Brian Moriarty.
The water hasn’t always meant trouble to the home on Morton Street. When Miller’s children were younger, he says they used to play in the water that sometimes streamed through their driveway. “They had a great time playing out there,” he said.
Though not much fun was had this time, he added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.