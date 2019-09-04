Andover man accused of theft at Plaistow store

PLAISTOW — Police arrested an Andover man after a brief chase in the Kohl’s parking lot, according to court documents.
Patrick M. Dicesare, 29, of 37 Canterbury St., was charged with theft on July 9 after taking a shirt, according to police.
Surveillance cameras show Dicesare entering Kohl’s wearing sunglasses and a white T-shirt, before picking out items and heading toward the changing room, according to Plaistow police Detective Edward Lukas’ affidavit.
After leaving the changing area, Dicesare was seen wearing a different shirt than the one he entered with, according to court documents. He fled once he was confronted, according to the affidavit.
Once Lukas arrived, Dicesare entered his dark colored SUV before racing toward the back of the store at high speed, according to the affidavit. Lukas drove after him before Dicesare eventually came to a stop, court documents say.
According to the affidavit, “Dicesare was very open about the theft and apologized for stealing the items. He made multiple statements regarding how stupid he was for stealing a shirt.”
Lukas noted Dicesare’s criminal record, which includes 2016 convictions for a felony charge of theft and a misdemeanor charge of willful concealment, according to court documents. Due to this information, the current charge was elevated to a felony, according to the affidavit.
Dicesare was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 30, according to court documents.