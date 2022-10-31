ANDOVER — Bill Cleary’s Halloween lights show at his home on Mary Lou Lane attracts dozens of cars nightly during October and every Halloween.
The show is approximately 15 to 20 minutes and will run from 5:30 to 10 tonight.
Three thousand lights flash in unison to the beat of spooky music like Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” and the “Ghostbusters” theme song.
Witches brew their potion in the yard while another flies overhead. Spiders hang from trees. Singing ghosts are projected over the garage while werewolves can be seen dancing inside the home’s monster bash behind a front-yard cemetery.
Halloween enthusiasts can park their cars along the street and out front, tuning into 90.1 FM to hear the accompanying song compilation. The display can also be enjoyed walking around as Cleary has tunes playing outside.
Cleary has seen this year’s show become a nightly routine for neighborhood children.
“We have kids who come every night before bed,” Cleary said. “It’s a ritual. They have their parents bring them to see the show. They’ll walk around and check it out.”
This is Cleary’s fourth year creating the show. He says Halloween has always been a favorite holiday and enjoys putting together the show for the community’s delight.
“Every year everyone is so positive and happy about it,” Cleary said.
He said everything is geared to be enjoyed by all ages. It’s frightfully-fun and not meant to scare small children.
“We have a lot of kids who come by and it’s nice to see them really enjoy it,” Cleary said. “They go up and they name the witches. There are also certain things they talk to me about if they think something is too spooky.”
It’s well-thought out and takes months to plan.
In the “off-season,” Cleary heads to his garage to build and weld the wire creatures seen on the house’s siding as early as spring.
Cleary then starts preparing the themed music in June.
All the lights and music are synchronized on a computer program. He says each song takes two weeks to time correctly so that every light flashes in specific ways to the song’s beat.
In August, he begins stringing the lights on his house’s frame and then fills the yard with family-friendly creatures and haunted scenes.
It’s become a family activity to come up with new ideas for the show each year that his sons and wife have their say in. All help put up the displays. His wife created the witches display this year.
Brotherly competition also runs amok with rivaling light shows. His younger brother, Tim, has created his own show over in North Andover that is more video-based.
Cleary said the light show started small, but has grown every year. His family will continue to add new things and build upon the display for future Halloweens.
