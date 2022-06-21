An Andover man died June 19 after suffering from severe hypothermia while hiking on Mt. Washington.
The man was identified as Xi Chen, 53, according to a press release from New Hampshire Fish and Game.
Fish and Game became aware of Chen at around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, after he texted his wife. They received a number of calls for rescue that day.
A rescue team faced "treacherous" conditions Saturday night including freezing temperatures, rain, sleet, snow and winds over 80 mph.
Chen was found around 10:38 p.m. and was reported as being "unresponsive and in a highly hypothermic state" however rescuers did detect "signs of life."
He was taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin, where he was unable to be revived and was pronounced dead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.