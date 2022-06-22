An Andover man died Sunday after suffering from severe hypothermia while hiking on Mount Washington.
The man was identified as Xi Chen, 53, according to a press release from New Hampshire Fish and Game.
Fish and Game became aware of Chen about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday after he texted his wife. They received a number of calls for rescues that day.
A rescue team faced “treacherous” conditions Saturday night, including freezing temperatures, rain, sleet, snow and winds over 80 mph.
Chen was found about 10:38 p.m. and reported as “unresponsive and in a highly hypothermic state,” however, rescuers did detect “signs of life.”
He was taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin, where he was unable to be revived and was pronounced dead.
