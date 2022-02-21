ANDOVER — People can soon choose to shed their masks in all Andover buildings with the School Committee setting March 7 as the date masks will be optional for students and staff and the Select Board contemplating removing its own mandate Feb. 28.
Both boards met with local health officials soon after the state revised its masking guidance to say masks could be optional for all people, while still strongly recommending immunocompromised and unvaccinated people stay masked.
Thursday’s School Committee meeting — with masking on the agenda — drew a raucous crowd that was asked to quiet down and wear their masks properly by Chair Susan McCready.
Eight parents and one middle school student shared that they wanted to see the mask mandate lifted as soon as possibly, preferably on February 28 when the state’s mandate will be lifted for schools and it becomes a local committee’s decision.
Parents shared about how the masking policy negatively impacted their children, primarily those with learning disabilities that rely on reading lips. The student shared she had developed a stye — an infection near the eye — which she said her doctor told her were more prevalent because of where her mask and glasses collide.
While no members of the public showed up to testify about keeping the mandate in place longer, committee members said they received emails with a variety of viewpoints. and committee Vice Chair Lauren Conoscenti shared about her own family’s decision to stay masked longer because of her own rare autoimmune disease.
So far her family has evaded the virus, which would likely be worse for her despite being vaccinated, she said. Throughout the pandemic her children continued participating in sports and other extracurricular activities and her family went on vacations, but “it looks different,” she explained.
“When we talk about people who choose to mask they might be like me and my kids who are enjoying what life has to offer because we deserve that too,” Conoscenti said.
The Andover School Committee implemented its own mandate last August, which it plans to change at its next meeting on March 3 because the committee’s rule requires two public readings of each policy before voting on it. While they could hold an earlier emergency meeting to implement the changes sooner and stay in line with their own rules, the members decide waiting the week was the best compromise.
If implemented the committee’s new policy will transfer the decisions of when to mask to the superintendent of schools, allowing her, in consultation with local health officials, to make masks optional. The mandate can be implemented again across the district or at individual schools if there’s an outbreak.
Committee member Shannon Scully likened the new policy to last year’s decisions on students being remote, in hybrid or fully back in school throughout the year as COVID-19 cases fluctuated.
The committee particularly agreed with implementation starting around March 7, a week after students return from February break, because case numbers typically increase after school vacations, according to Nursing Director Rita Casper and Health Director Thomas Carbone who presented Thursday.
Superintendent Magda Parvey said she would like to implement the policy in time for the high school dance on March 5, which the committee agreed to.
High vaccination rates and the omnicron wave fading out are the leading reason why Casper and Carbone recommended loosening the mask restrictions. With town-wide cases decreasing significantly from more than 300 cases in a week after the winter break to about 30 cases this week, Carbone said he didn’t expect such a high spike in cases as students return.
The schools have also stepped up to provide at-home tests for students and staff, with about a third of students and 700 staff members receiving those tests to help monitor for symptoms, Casper said. School nurses are also still administering rapid tests to unvaccinated students and staff who were exposed to COVID-19 through the “test and stay” program, she said.
On the town side, the board can remove the mandate that directs everyone in public buildings to wear masks overnight. At the February 28 meeting, Carbone is expected to share similar information about the number of cases vaccination rates. The board also ask that the town have feedback from staff at the Robb Center, Youth Services and the library about removing the mandate.