Andover is hosting a summer music series every Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. until August 26.
The Summer Music Series will kick off on Thursday, June 24th from 6 – 8 PM with Steel Accent Steel Band https://www.steelaccent.com/ in front of Old Town Hall, 20 Main Street, Andover.
The series is being hosted by the 375th Anniversary Committee to encourage people to enjoy shopping and dining while listening to the steel drum sounds during your visit.
“The 375th Committee is excited to be able to offer residents and visitors an opportunity to enjoy downtown Andover this summer,” said Paul MacKay, chair of the committee.
For more information on upcoming music and other events that will celebrate Andover go andover375.org.
Patriotic house/yard decorating contest announced
LAWRENCE — The Friends of Lawrence Heritage State Park are sponsoring their second July 4 Patriotic House/Yard Decorating Contest.
This year's contest is expanding from Lawrence to also include Methuen, Andover, North Andover and Haverhill. Residents of these communities are asked to decorate the front of their house and/or yard with lots of red, white and blue by Friday, July 2.
Judging takes place Saturday, July 3. One winner from each of the five communities will be chosen and announced on Sunday, July 4. Prizes will be awarded. Participating residents are asked to take photos of their house/yard decorations and email them along with their address by Friday, July 2, to friendsoflhsp@hotmail.com. For more information, call 978-794-1655.
Rep. Vargas to participate in prestigious national programs
HAVERHILL — State Rep. Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill, was appointed to participate in two prestigious national programs: The Council of State Governments’ Healthy States National Task Force and the National Conference of State Legislatures’ Early Childhood Fellows Program.
As a member of the Healthy States National Task Force, Vargas will explore ways to address civic, fiscal, economic, and human health across states. The task force has a two-year timeline with key findings and recommendations shared during its meetings.
The Early Childhood Fellows program is a year-long opportunity designed to support legislators who are experienced or emerging leaders on early childhood and early learning issues. Vargas was nominated by House Speaker Ron Mariano, D-Quincy, for the fellowship, and then selected by the NCSL.
"I’m excited for the unique opportunity to participate in these timely programs focused on early childhood education and the strategies necessary to have a healthy economic recovery," Vargas said. "The National Conference of State Legislatures and the Council of State Governments are two of the most prestigious organizations representing state governments and I look forward to working with and learning alongside elected officials and leaders across the country.
Andover Democrats to elect delegates
Registered Democrats in Andover will hold a caucus on Wednesday, June 23 at 6:45 p.m. via a zoom meeting to elect delegates to the 2021 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention.
This year’s state convention will be held on September 25th at the Tsongas Arena in Lowell where Democrats from across the state will come together to adopt a party platform, discuss business and celebrate our successes in preparation for upcoming elections. The event will take place in-line with all federal, state and local health guidelines and will include a virtual option for participation.
Those interested in getting involved with the Andover Democratic Town Committee should contact Chairperson Pam Poindexter at 978-828-2067. Registered Andover Democrats who wish to participate virtually may register at bit.ly/23junadtc.
Haverhill public schools launch free summer breakfast and lunch program
HAVERHILL — Starting Monday, June 21, the school district's grab-n-go mobile sites will begin operating daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Consentino, Nettle, Hunking, and J.G. Whittier schools, at Haverhill High School, Fantini Bakery and the public library. All children and teens 18 and under can receive free meals in Haverhill. No registration or ID is required.
For more information, contact Anna Perracchio at 978-374-3416.
Vermont maple syrup production news
CONCORD, N.H. — The 2021 Vermont maple syrup production was down 21% from the previous year, according to Pam Hird, New England state statistician with the USDA’s New England Field Office. Vermont remains the top producing state in the nation.
Vermont maple syrup producers set out 5.9 million maple taps in 2021, an increase 4% from the 2020 total. Yield per tap is estimated to be .261 gallons, down from .342 gallons from the previous season. Location played a significant part in individual production, Hird said.
On average, the season lasted 28 days, compared with 38 days in 2020.
Vermont’s 2020 value of production totaled $52.7 million, down 9% from the previous season. The average retail price per gallon was up 2% at $45.50 per gallon.
Vermont’s Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts said Mother Nature was the story in 2021. She said Vermont maple producers were faced with wild weather changes, ups and downs, starts and stops. "But as always, Vermont producers rode the waves and produced another national leading high quality crop," she said. "We are proud of our sugar makers who are producing a natural sweetener that’s being served at breakfast, lunch and dinner.”
For the complete report, visit online at https://tinyurl.com/58jcjar4.