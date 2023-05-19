ANDOVER — Rebecca Long comes from a musical family.
She was 5 and singing in the backseat of the car, when her mother said she would be an alto. Rebecca responded that she would be an explorer.
On Wednesday, Rebecca, now 29, accomplished the dream of many explorers — summiting Everest.
Long, who grew up in Andover with her sister but now lives in Boston, was one of only two in a group of five to reach the top of the world’s highest mountain. Two dropped out before the summit and one climber died.
Earlier in the climb Meanie received a text from her sister about the death in the group. She remembers Rebecca telling her that her friend’s body was in the tent next to hers and had to remain there for a few days because of a storm.
“It’s like a nightmare,” she said.
Rebecca described the deceased hiker as the mediator in the group.
The death rate for climbers on Everest is around 1 percent, according to a study from researchers at the University of California, Davis.
Melanie Long said her sister has always been an athlete, while she is the artist. “We are twins, but we are very different,” she said. “I would never climb a mountain.”
Before Everest, Long climbed Mount Aconcagua in Argentina, the highest mountain in the Americas.
Melanie Long said her sister has been planning the Everest climb since at least December 2021, and that her family was fairly nervous about the plan. “My poor mother,” she said.
Long began her climb in late March. Despite how difficult it is for the two to communicate, Melanie Long said her sister checked in once a day.
Texts from Everest take about 45 minutes to arrive and are limited to around 10 words per text. “It’s like texting in the 90s,” she said.
Along with the inherent dangers of climbing the world’s tallest peak, Melanie Long said her sister also had to deal with boredom. At basecamp they are confined to their groups.
“It’s really hard to go on a walk or do anything extra or extraneous because you get exhausted,” she said. So calls home were a common diversion.
“Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t,” Melanie Long said. “But when it works, it is very exciting.”
Rebecca reached the summit at around 9 p.m., May 17, Eastern Standard Time, or around 6 a.m. on the mountain. “Right as the sun was rising,” Melanie Long said.
“I have never been more tired; it was terrifying but beautiful up there. I tried to take pictures but the cold immediately shut the phone off; back to base camp in the morning. God I hope I have it in me,” Long texted her sister.
She’s been making her way down the mountain and sister Melanie is starting to relax for the first time in a while. “I think she has made it past the death zone now,” Melanie said.
Rebecca is expected to be fully off the mountain by Saturday.
Prior to her climb, Rebecca quit her job at JP Morgan. She’s been writing a blog as she climbs, and hopes to give travel writing a try.
You can follow her travels at: medium.com/@rebeccalong_10375.
