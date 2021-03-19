ANDOVER — More than 100 people came out Friday afternoon to Shawsheen Square to show solidarity with the Asian American community.
Local organizers Deb Olander and Elizabeth Buckley from Andover planned the event in the wake of the Georgia murders of eight people, six of whom were Asian women.
“Racism has been subtle in the Asian American community and people don’t always know how they are impacted by racism, so this seemed like a time to come out,” Olander said.
Andover has a sizable Asian American population, about 16%, according to state data.
When state Rep. Tram Nguyen, D-Andover, heard about the killings Tuesday, “I was angry and heartbroken,” the first Vietnamese American Massachusetts state representative said. “It has been a heart-heavy week and we need to know people are here for us.”
Nguyen urged the crowd to be there for each other, to support Asian Americans and to call out racism.
“Being a silent bystander isn’t an option anymore,” she said.