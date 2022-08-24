ANDOVER — The war in Ukraine brought together volunteers from around the world. They came at short notice to help refugees who had fled to nearby countries or were still living in the war zone.
Many of those volunteers showed up without a definite plan or idea of where they were going to stay.
That is the purpose of the Volunteer Housing Initiative, an Andover-based non-profit that provides housing for volunteers helping in and around Ukraine.
Founder and Executive Director James Purtell came up with the idea after volunteering at a refugee center in Przemyśl, a small city in south eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine.
“I noticed a lot of the volunteers who showed up didn’t arrange housing for themselves,” Purtell said. “Some were living out of their cars, some pitched tents behind the refugees center, some were living in closets.”
During his second night at the center, Purtell met another volunteer named Hessel van Leeuwen. Van Leeuwen didn’t have any idea where he would be staying, so Purtell offered him a couch in his rented apartment. Van Leeuwen was from the Netherlands and had taken three works off from work in order to help.
He would later quit his job and become director of operations for the Volunteer Housing Initiative.
The non-profit has since acquired a house in Poland and is working on securing another.
The organization has also started fundraising, bringing in $10,000 at a single event on Aug. 10.
Purtell said they make sure to vet all volunteers.
“We are very particular about who we do house, so we do make sure that they are doing the work they are supposed to and that they are responsible people,” Purtell said.
Van Leewen handles what he calls the “boots on the ground” work.
“He is there to identify the volunteers in need,” Purtell said.
During his last trip to Ukraine, Van Leeuwen spent time in Kiev and said that while there are still strikes once a week and plenty of rubble, “people are going back to their normal lives.”
Purtell said that while there has been a decrease in refugees at the center in Przemyśl, the center still had around 600 to 700 refugees during his last visit.
“A lot of the refugees go over to Poland,” he said. “They can’t get the income they need to sustain themselves, so some are also going back.”
He made clear, “the crisis is still real.”
For more information on the Volunteer Housing Initiative, visit volunteerhousing.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.