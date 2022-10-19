NORTH ANDOVER/ANDOVER — North Andover is holding a recycling and energy drive Saturday, Oct. 22, from noon to 3 p.m. at the North Andover High School, 430 Osgood St.
The drive is open to Andover and North Andover residents only and the cost per vehicle is $15.
Items that will be accepted include textiles, electronics, mattresses/box springs, tires and furniture.
Anyone who drops off a humidifier will receive $30 from National Grid as part of the Mass Save program
For more information visit gogreenteamjunk.com or call 508-361-0519.
Student/parent night canceled
HAVERHILL — The guidance department at Haverhill High School notified parents this week that due to current circumstances, the Senior Parent Night scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 20, has been canceled. This event will be rescheduled and families will be notified of the new date.
New scoreboard and shot clock needed at Notre Dame Cristo Rey H.S.
METHUEN — Notre Dame Cristo Rey High School is in need of a new scoreboard for this basketball and volleyball season. The school is looking for a sponsor who can advertise their name indefinitely. The cost of the scoreboard and shot clock is $15,000. Anyone interested is asked to contact the school at 978-689-8222.
Pumpkin carving at Veasey Park is Oct. 25
GROVELAND — Veasey Park will hold a pumpkin carving event Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Veasey Park will provide the space, set everything up, supply carving tools, and will have apple cider available. Register for this event and bring a pumpkin to carve. After you've carved your pumpkin, you can drop it off at Town Hall to display at Groveland's Pumpkin Fest on Oct. 26. This pumpkin carving event is sponsored by the Friends of Veasey, who make free, community events possible at Veasey. Donations are welcome at this free event.
MPD partners with Debbie’s Treasure Chest for coat drive
METHUEN — The Methuen Police Department recently announced that for the second year in a row, they are partnering with Debbie’s Treasure Chest for their annual coat drive.
Two drop boxes have been placed in the police station lobby for members of the department and the public to donate coats for those in need.
The department is collecting new or gently used winter coats of all sizes until Nov. 11. Donations can be dropped off anytime at the police station lobby located at 90 Hampshire St.
On Nov. 12, a warming night will be held at St. Andrew’s Church at 90 Broadway to distribute the coats. No walk-ins will be accepted. Clients must have a referral and should contact Debbie's Treasure Chest prior to the event.
Deadline for on road excavation permits is Nov. 4
METHUEN — Nov. 4 is last day to pull on road excavation permits for the 2022 construction season. Nov. 18 is the last day for on road excavations. The city anticipates reopening road excavations on Monday, April 17, 2023.
