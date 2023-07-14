ANDOVER — An Andover man plead guilty in federal court to charges related to a multistate drug trafficking operation in northern New England.
Randell Starlin Medina Rodriguez, 27, plead guilty on Tuesday to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and p-Fluorofentanyl, a fentanyl analogue, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office, District of Massachusetts.
Medina Rodriguez was arrested and charged in February 2022, along with five others. All six defendants were indicted by a federal grand jury in March 2022.
Starting in the middle of 2021, Medina Rodriguez is accused of working with others to deliver hundreds of grams of fentanyl throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine. Medina Rodriguez allegedly served as a Massachusetts based dealer who would distribute drugs in Maine and/or New Hampshire.
The charge of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and p-Fluorofentanyl, can result in a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million.
The operation was done through the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, a partnership between federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.
“The principal mission of the OCDETF program is to identify, disrupt and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking, weapons trafficking and money laundering organizations, and those primarily responsible for the nation’s illegal drug supply,” according to the press release.
Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.