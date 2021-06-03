The Andover police and fire departments have changed their non-emergency phone numbers.
The new business phone number for the Andover Police Department will be (978) 623-3500 and the new business phone number for the Andover Fire Department will be (978) 623-3700.
The town's emergency services changed the phone numbers to keep up with new technology, just like the school district and town have done in previous years, wrote police spokesperson Lt. Eddie Guy in a statement.
The old phone numbers will continue to be active for the time being, he said. However, he encourages everyone to use and save the new non-emergency numbers in their phones.
The changes to the phone numbers have also changed extension numbers, he said. So, he recommends checking new numbers on the town's website.