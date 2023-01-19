ANDOVER — Police are investigating several car break-ins which all took place just outside downtown Andover in the adjacent neighborhoods.
Police responded to eight break-ins and one instance of a stolen car on Tuesday, Jan. 17. In all of the instances the cars were left unlocked, however nothing significant had been stolen from them, with the exception of a few thumb drives from one car, said Lt. Eddie Guy of the Andover Police Department.
The stolen car was believed to have had its' keys left inside.
A house camera in the area showed what appeared to be a male wearing a hooded sweatshirt with no other identifiable characteristics visible.
Guy made a distinction between these break-ins and ones that have occurred in the parking lot of a YMCA in Andover.
"They are not smashing windows to gain entry into vehicles," Guy said. "They are just trying to find cars that are unlocked."
He said the break-ins at the parking lot were "more professional."
"They are very fast at what they do, they are not just wandering neighborhoods, they are targeting certain vehicles," Guy said.
He said the group thought responsible for the parking lot break-ins is a theft ring that goes up and down the eastern seaboard.
Guy said the recent break-ins were "not unprecedented" but they were not something the department saw often.
According to the police logs two cars were broken into on Walnut Avenue, three on Whittier Street and one car was broken into on Washington Avenue. While two vehicles were entered into on Stafford Lane, and one car was stolen.
Guy said that when people get home they feel secure and sometimes don't lock their cars.
"The town of Andover, as safe at it is, is not immune to people breaking into vehicles,' Guy said. "We need to recognize that and take precautions, lock our vehicle, take anything out of value and bring it in your house, or at least lock it in your trunk, where it is at least not seen."
If anyone has any information they are asked to contact Andover Police detectives at 978-623-3350.
