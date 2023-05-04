ANDOVER — High Plain Elementary Principal Pamela Lathrop has been chosen by the Massachusetts School Administrators’ Association as Principal of the Year.
The award recognizes a principal who demonstrates "exemplary skills in instructional leadership, supporting a safe learning environment and fostering a collaborative culture of shared decision making among all members of their school community," according to a press release from the school.
Lathrop was chosen due to her efforts supporting students and staff at High Plain Elementary.
“I am so humbled and proud to have received this award,” Lathrop said. “I share this honor with the entire High Plain and APS communities. I have been so fortunate to have worked alongside some truly talented people. We have always been stronger together committed to the success for our students.”
Andover Superintendent Magda Parvey said Lathrop is both a kind and reflective leader who is always looking at the needs of her staff.
"Ms. Lathrop is a hands-on leader who is well-respected by her faculty for her responsiveness, compassion, collaboration, and dependability. We are so proud of her accomplishments; this recognition is well-deserved,” Parvey said.
Lathrop has been working in the district for almost 14 years.
Tracey Spruce, chair of the School Committee, congratulated Lathrop for the achievement.
“The MSAA’s honor reinforces our appreciation for Ms. Lathrop’s expertise and dedication. Throughout her tenure in the district, Ms. Lathrop has been a strong and steadfast leader for her students and staff," said Spruce.
According to their website, MSAA serves school administrators in the state by providing a voice for them, training future school leaders and offering professional development for members of the association, among other efforts.
