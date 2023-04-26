ANDOVER — A new water rate plan the town is proposing would increase the average annual water bill by 9%, bringing the average annual water bill to $494.69 in fiscal year 2024.
The plan was shown to the Select Board at their meeting on Wednesday, April 12. The last time a new water rate plan was reviewed was 2018.
Town Manager Andrew Flanagan said the new rates are needed to offset the increase in cost of water treatment chemicals and the cost of continued water infrastructure improvements and maintenance.
Water rates are set by the Select Board. The board will take a vote on the plan at a future meeting.
The new plan would last from fiscal year 2024 to fiscal year 2029.
Flanagan added that the town is continuing to work to alleviate discolored water reports.
The current plan would have only brought a 3.5% increase in water rates from fiscal year 2023 to fiscal year 2024.
The new plan would also add higher tiers which would impact those with the highest consumption, which are 12.2% of current water customers.
“These are in all likelihood commercial consumers,” said Flanagan.
The rate decreases as the usage of water decreases.
The new plan would all result in the average water bill increasing by $25.04 more than it would with the current plan.
The rates of increase will then slowly decrease to a 5% increase in fiscal year 2028.
Flanagan said that if not for the town’s water agreement with North Reading rates would need to be increased by 19%.
He also talked about the water main replacement plan, saying that there were 12 years remaining.
“It was once 60, then it was 30, and now we are down to 12, so we are certainly making progress,” he said.
Flanagan said that even if the rates are adopted the cost of water for residents will still be cheaper than in comparable communities.
North Andover’s current average annual water bill is $526.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.