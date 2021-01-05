More than 200 people are sick with COVID-19 in Andover as of Tuesday, according to the town's website.
And the town's health director is warning it could get worse.
"I'm worried the worst is yet to come because the holiday weekend only ended on Sunday," said Thomas Carbone, the town's director of health. "Typically after five days after a holiday is when we start to see a surge. We are just coming up on when that might appear."
Andover continues to be a high-risk community with 217 current cases as of Tuesday and a test positivity rate of 5.97%, Carbone said.
He wants to remind people, "If you don't feel well don't go to work, don't go to school, stay home."
"The vaccine is on its way, but it's going to take several months," he said. "In the meantime, we need to be patient and keep protecting each other."
Town officials are starting to get calls about vaccine availability, which is in the first phase of the rollout across the state. Healthcare workers and people at assisted living facilities were first in line to be vaccinated with first responders set to start getting their vaccinations next week.
Carbone expects to see more availability and public vaccination clinics in February for the second tier of distribution when more people are eligible for the vaccine. The town website will continue to be updated with information, he said.
The town's public safety complex was announced Tuesday as one of the sites where local first responders can receive vaccinations. Fire Chief Michael Mansfield was planning the clinic times to start next week.
The town's responders will get vaccinated right before they have time off so that they have time to heal from any potential side effects, Mansfield said.