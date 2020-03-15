ANDOVER — One Andover resident has tested presumptive positive for coronavirus, according to a report from city officials.
A news flash was posted to the town's website Sunday afternoon alerting the public of the case, though no other information about the gender or circumstances of the victim were released.
Town Manager Andrew Flanagan said the person with the virus has been following all quarantine protocols.
“I don't know where they got it, but I am confident the individual had no interactions in the school community," he said. "But I want to make it clear — that fact should not keep people from taking the proper precautions.”
Those seeking more information can visit the website developed by the town's Coronavirus Emergency Management Team: http://www.andoverma.gov/coronavirus.