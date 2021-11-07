ANDOVER — For those who’ve always wanted to request the town add some amenity, Andover officials are dedicating $20,000 of the budget to resident-requested projects.
Residents have until Dec. 1 to suggest the town complete a one-time project that can cost up to $10,000. A group of town employees from a variety of departments who would not typically be involved in the budget process then will choose the resident-requested capital improvement projects.
“We have a really high level of engagement in town, and this is a way to get even more people involved in the budget process,” said Assistant Town Manager Patrick Lawlor.
Lawlor said the town is seeking input from anyone for any project that could improve town-owned land, facilities or the schools. He will be visiting middle school classes in the coming weeks to explain the town budget process and ask them to kick in their ideas as well.
“If there is a bike rack or flowers planted somewhere they want, now’s their time to get involved with the process,” he said.
“$20,000 isn’t a lot, but we can leverage it with funds from other departments,” Lawlor said, describing that there could be collaboration between town departments’ budgets and the resident requested projects. Other projects not funded this year might make it to next year’s budget as well, he said.
This is hopefully the first step in creating a growing program, Lawlor said. “The more submissions and interest in this we have, the more opportunities we have to fund this in the future,” he said.
Already there’s been requests to add new items to Memorial Hall Library’s “Library of things” that allows people to check out tools and other items besides books, he said. There’s also been a request to bring wifi to public parks, he added.
For more information or make requests visit andoverma.gov/engagecip.