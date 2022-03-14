Andover’s candidates for local office kicked off a round of scheduled forums last week — the first of several — to speak about their thoughts on how to run local government.
Dozens of residents filled Memorial Hall Library’s upstairs meeting room for a forum hosted by the Andover and North Andover chapter of the League of Women Voters to listen to the candidates for Select Board, moderator and School Committee. The five vying for School Committee dominated the evening, answering questions about their approach to how they would help run the schools.
Each candidate who would be a newcomer to the committee highlighted why their background was helpful to the board, including how they work as part of a team in their day-to-day lives and would bring that to the School Committee, which has been in conflict with the teacher’s union throughout ongoing contract negotiations over the past few years.
All five candidates also currently have or had children who went to Andover schools.
Candidates Erin Cash and Jo Thorlin both highlighted their work as educators. Emily DiCesaro and Sandis Wright talked about how their business experience working on teams problem-solving would carry onto the committee. Shishan Wang used his experience as a microbiologist to talk about strengthening STEM programs.
Currently the committee is nearing the end of more than a year of negotiations with the instructional assistants’ bargaining unit. All candidates besides Cash agreed the IAs were paid competitively, however, they also said that IAs work deserves to be compensated better.
They all also agreed that there could be better communication and more empathy in negotiations.
It’s best if the board does “not dig trenches.. If it drags on you stay on the high ground to keep the respect going and the conversation going,” Cash said.
Candidates were also asked about how they would have lifted the mask mandate earlier this year. DiCesaro and Wright said they would have maintained the district’s timeline. Cash, Thorlin and Wang would have opted to lift it on Feb. 28, the same day the state first allowed such a choice.
Thorlin also explained masks and vaccines should be left up to the choice of parents because, “we do choice for many other aspects of people’s bodies.”
Cash said she would rely heavily on parents’ and teachers’ voices while weighing public health decisions.
Wright said he would follow the data and healthcare professional’s recommendations.
DiCesaro also turned to the mental health toll the pandemic is likely taking on students and educators, saying there should be more help available for them as the pandemic ends.
Also, candidates were asked, via submitted questions from the community, about their thoughts on critical race theory in the curriculum. Andover schools do not teach critical race theory — often referred to as CRT — because it’s an area of study that pertains to how race intersects with the law and is typically only taught in colleges and law schools.
Each candidate agreed that curriculum is not under their purview as a School Committee member, and that everyone should feel respected in school.
There was also a question about funding meals at school. Currently the federal government is feeding all students breakfast and lunch for free because of COVID-19 aid. With that set to end, the free and reduced lunch meal plans that were already part of federal and state programs will continue.
Each candidate agreed that schools should provide meals for children whose families need financial help.
The two people vying for moderator — incumbent Shelia Doherty and newcomer Keith Saxon — were also invited to the forum. Doherty was unable to attend the forum because she was caring for a sick friend.
Saxon, who did attend the forum, spoke about how he wanted to incorporate new voices into the Finance Committee and that he wanted to update Town Meeting to make it “better for all,” including electronic voting.
Doherty, who submitted a statement to the forum’s moderator, highlighted her experience as moderator and her independence from town politics, including that only her siblings knew how she felt about issues that would be discussed at the meeting.
Select Board member Alex Vispoli and Select Board candidate Melissa Danisch also introduced themselves to the community at the forum. Each is running unopposed for two three-year terms on the board.
The full forum is available to watch on andovertv.org. There are multiple other forums including one hosted by the Student Government Association at Andover High School at 7 p.m. Monday, March 14, and another forum by the Service Club of Andover at 6:30 p.m. on March 16 in the Andover Safety Center.