ANDOVER — After months of covered faces, the town's school mask mandate could be lifted as soon as the March 3 School Committee meeting.
The town implemented its own school mandate about two weeks before the state did during summer 2020 as students and teachers were preparing to head back to classrooms. Now as the state lifts its own mandate for schools as of Feb. 28, local mandates still stand and committees are deciding how and when to lift them.
The committee will have its first of two readings on the policy change Thursday, Feb. 17 with the second reading set for March 3. The committee must have two readings of policy changes, according to its rules.
At the March 3 meeting the committee can vote on the policy change and choose an effective date as soon as that day, according to the rules.
Some parents, including Beth Humberd of Andover, are asking the School Committee, in advance of the meeting, to bring Andover in line with the state's updated mandate.
"I wish to call attention to the very real possibility that failing to align with the state’s guidance will exacerbate community tensions and create a level of conflict for building administrators that will be impossible to manage. Every person has struggled uniquely during this very difficult period: families are out of patience, leaders at all levels are drained, and our educators are exhausted," Humberd wrote in an email to the committee.
Students and staff will still be required to wear masks in certain situations like on the bus and in the nurse's office because of federal mandates. Staff who are not vaccinated, anyone who recently recovered from COVID-19 and visitors will still be required to wear masks, according to the new guidelines announced by Gov. Charlie Baker.