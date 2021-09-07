Andover school staff are hoping there aren't as many students quarantining this year because of the "test and stay" program that will be implemented in the next two weeks. However, they have planned for what happens in case of a student's prolonged absence due to COVID-19.
“There is FaceTime, it’s not just email," said Superintendent Magda Parvey Thursday as she explained the plans to help students who may miss school this year.
Andover School District has ended its hybrid and remote options for students to attend class this year, instead opting for only in-person learning. But students in every grade level will have the ability to meet with teachers and support staff face-to-face via Google Meet and get their work from their respective online classwork portals, such as Schoology and SeeSaw.
However, “we are really counting on that test and stay” to have students stay in school, Parvey said.
The vast majority of students eligible for the vaccine have received their shots, according to state data. Those students 12 and older will not have to quarantine if exposed to the virus so long as they themselves don't exhibit symptoms or test positive, according to state rules.
Younger students and anyone who is not vaccinated will have the option — if exposed and exhibiting no symptoms — to take daily rapid COVID-19 tests for five to seven days at the nurses' office. Parental permission is required to test, and the online forms will be sent this coming week, said Rita Casper, director of nursing.
School nurses will continue contact training this year for every in-school activity, including who students sit near at lunch because of recent changes to state guidance, Casper said.
All students exhibiting symptoms in school will also be eligible for rapid tests with parental permission. Those who test negative will be able to stay in school.
For those who come down with COVID-19 and have to stay out of school for an extended period of time, they will be able to meet with teachers and support staff regularly "to help with that big gap of 'I don’t know what’s happening today,'” Parvey said.
In grades kindergarten through fifth grade, students will be assigned two "touchpoints," Parvey said, explaining that support staff including instructional assistants, reading specialists, math coaches, digital learning coaches will help teachers stay in contact with students while they are absent.
Similarly at the middle schools, there will be assigned times on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday afternoons for absent students to meet via Google Meet with teachers and staff, Parvey said.
At the high school, there is time during H-Block for absent students to chat with teachers, and for anyone experiencing an extended absence there is the "transitions" program, said Principal Caitlin Brown.
When students come back after being absent for a week or more they will have the ability to meet with their families, staff and a guidance counselor to create a plan for coming back to the classroom and catching up with work, she explained. There will also be an "open classroom" where students can go throughout the day to catch up on coursework as they work to reintegrate themselves into the classroom.
Building principals will be sending more specific information about each of their absence procedures as well, Parvey said.