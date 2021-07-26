ANDOVER — Andover School District is hoping to hire — a lot.
The district is hosting an informational meeting with hiring managers and the district's human resources personnel from 10 a.m. to noon on July 29 in the School Committee room at the district's building.
"It will help expedite the process if the hiring manager talks to the person applying ahead of time," said Brian Higgins, the assistant director of human resources for the district.
The district is in need mostly of substitute teachers, cafeteria workers and crossing guards, he said.
All of those positions are part-time. Substitutes work on a per diem schedule they create by volunteering for however many days they wish a year, Higgins said. There's no maximum or minimum number of days worked required to be registered as a substitute, he said.
Crossing guards have a more set schedule and area they tend to, he said. They are consistently some of the most visible school employees because they interact with students and family members walking to the schools every day, he said.
Food service employees working in the cafeterias also have a very set schedule working about 25 to 30 hours a week, said Gail Koutroubas, the director of food service and cafeterias.
Many people have retired or left the district for other opportunities, she said, explaining that many of her employees are parents who like a schedule similar to their children with weekends, holidays and summers off.
Food service workers also are eligible for benefits through the school district, she added.
"The most rewarding aspect is to be part of the community and we really care about our customers," the students and staff of the schools, Koutroubas said. "We actually get to nourish our own children and we know they are ready to learn."
That work has become even more rewarding as more students participate in the meals program because the federal government is paying for every student to get breakfast and lunch.
More participation means more meals and more workers to prep those meals, she said. Previously the district was serving about 3,200 meals a day and with full in-school participation that rose to more than 4,000, she said.
Both Higgins and Koutroubas are encouraging people to work in the schools to help better them for everyone's children.
For more information on the job information meeting visit smore.com/9efb3, and visit the school's website to apply for the jobs.