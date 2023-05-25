ANDOVER — An author speaker series, previously only for middle schoolers, will be expanding to all grade levels thanks to a $150,000 grant from the Cummings Foundation.
Every year the Woburn-based foundation gives $30 million to local nonprofits according to a press release from Andover Public Schools.
Authors who have visited the district include Gordon Korman, Kayla Miller, Aisha Saeed and Ellen Oh. The program was previously funded by the local nonprofit Andover Coalition for Education.
“All students should have the opportunity to share in the joy of meeting an author of a book they have read and to nurture their lifelong love of reading and books,” said Magda Parvey, superintendent of Andover Public Schools.
Jennifer Srivastava, director of ACE, said the speaker series began as a way to promote reading and literacy at the middle schools, coming out of the pandemic.
The Cummings Foundation has given away $480 million according to their website.
“We are delighted to make this investment in Andover Public Schools, especially as Andover is an important community to the Cummings organization,” said Joyce Vyriotes, Cummings Foundation executive director. “The diverse authors visit series will recognize and celebrate the many cultures of Andover’s students and families, hopefully inspiring a love for reading and writing that goes beyond the classroom.”
The district also received a $100,000 grant from the foundation in 2019 to use towards cultural proficiency at the elementary schools. According to a statement from former superintendent Sheldon Berman the funds went to improving civics education and education regarding inclusivity, tolerance and appreciation for diverse cultures and perspectives.
