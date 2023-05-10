ANDOVER — Parents and guardians will be paying less in fees during the next school year.
At an Andover School Committee meeting in early May, the committee voted to slash the transportation fee by half and eliminate costs for ceramics class, photography and AP photography. The vote also eliminated the costs associated with middle school and high school transcripts.
“While those on a one off basis might not cost that much, if you have a senior applying to college you will see that they really add up,” Tracey Spruce said, who recently took up the position of chair on the School Committee.
The reduction in fees comes after an unexpected increase in state aid, which totaled around $1.7 million in extra funds.
The transportation reduction would bring down the cost from $200 to $100 in fiscal year 2024 for one student, to a maximum of $200, down from $400, for multiple kids from one family.
She added that the goal is to have this fee completely eliminated in fiscal year 2025.
Spruce said that past efforts to reduce fees included eliminating tuition for full-day kindergarten in the 2021-2022 school year.
The committee also took a vote to continue to opt out of school choice. This means that, with some exceptions, nonresident students won’t have the option of going to Andover Public Schools. According to committee member Susan McCready, during her time on the committee they have always voted to opt out.
Spruce added that once a student joins the district they are there until they graduate, unless they choose to leave.
“Our high school is currently overcrowded and we don’t have enough space for the students who do attend there,” she said.
McCready added that the school offers nonresident children of teaching staff the chance to attend if there is room.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.