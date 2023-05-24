ANDOVER — On Sunday, boy scouts from Troop 77 and Troop 75 joined with veterans to replace American flags at the Spring Grove Cemetery.
"With all the craziness in the world, it's so nice to see veterans and children out doing some good deeds together," Ellen Townson, the mother of one of the scouts said.
The scouts also met retired general and Andover native John Deyermond. Townson said the scouts enjoyed talking to Deyermond and other veterans at the cemetery.
She added that Deyermond gave the troop a special coin for their service.
Mark Comeiro, director of veterans services said flag replacement shows that veterans are not forgotten.
"It's a sign of respect," he said.
Comeiro said 1,800 flags were replaced that day.
"Every veteran's grave at Spring Grove Cemetery has a brand new flag," he said.
Comeiro added that there were about 20 scouts and 15 adults at the cemetery.
He said they will be replacing flags at Sacred Heart Cemetery on Saturday.
