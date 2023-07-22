ANDOVER — Andover is looking for feedback on a plan that seeks to improve the health of the community by addressing subjects like housing and education.
“Through this whole process we have used the social determinants of health as a focus,” said Thomas Carbone, director of public health for the town of Andover at a recent Select Board meeting.
Carbone said these determinants include health care, economic stability, education and community.
Out of this thinking came a plan to focus on mental health across the lifespan, affordable housing, and diversity, equity, and sense of community.
In order to address mental health the plan will seek to increase the availability of mental health resources, work to reduce isolation and help individuals with high risk behaviors.
The project will bring together social workers from the schools, Andover Youth Services and the Robb Center. They also plan to work with local health care providers.
The project also addresses housing.
“Someone might question why this is a public health issue,” Carbone said. “If we don’t have a stable living space it’s hard to keep your body and your mind well.”
The goals are to increase affordable housing stock, increase transit oriented housing units, increasing support for multifamily affordable housing units and increase funding for local resources that facilitate moving to or staying in Andover.
Another goal seeks to increase inclusivity in the community in order to promote health and racial equality and reduce health disparities.
Steps will include identifying and assessing instances of racism and bias, and increasing participation and visibility of underrepresented groups. He said the project will be led by the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee.
Carbone added that the plan is very flexible and will be responsive to the community.
He said that transportation, motor vehicle and pedestrian safety were also discussed but that those issues were being better addressed by another program.
The plan was created following a community health assessment done in conjunction with the North Andover Health Department. Carbone said the towns will continue to work together during the implementation stage of the plan.
The process included an advisory committee that had both residents and officials from both towns. In order to gather information from residents, interviews, focus groups and surveys were used.
The town will hold two sessions to learn more about the plan, one at the Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct, on Friday, July 28 at 1 p.m., and a virtual event on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 7 p.m.
“This plan provides us with a clear roadmap to address the critical health issues that impact our residents. The town of Andover is committed to making measurable improvements in the priority areas highlighted in this report to create a healthier and more vibrant Andover for all residents,” Carbone said in a press release.
More information on the plan can be viewed at andoverma.gov/CHIP and comments can be submitted up to Friday, Aug. 11 to CDPHealth@andoverma.us
