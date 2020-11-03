ANDOVER — By early afternoon Tuesday, Andover was on pace to surpass its voter turnout from the 2016 presidential election, Town Clerk Austin Simko said.
“It was much more busy than we expected,” Simko said about in-person voting at midday. “When you count 15,000 ballots before the election and then it’s this busy on Election Day, it demonstrates how engaged the electorate is.”
In addition to mail-in ballots and early voting, 3,500 ballots were cast by noon Tuesday, which meant 72% of Andover's registered voters had cast their ballots, Simko said. In 2016, 80% of registered voters cast ballots, he said.
“It’s a huge turnout and we have eight hours to go,” Simko said at noon Tuesday. “There’s a morning rush and a lunch rush that we are in the middle of and there will be a rush tonight.”
Simko said he expects to have the town's unofficial results Tuesday night. Official results will be certified by Nov. 18, allowing time for overseas ballots to come in by the Nov. 13 deadline, he said.
In-person voting was going smoothly Tuesday, he said. Voters were in and out of their polling locations quickly.
Elif Eracar of Andover brought her 5-year-old daughter, Dalya, with her to the poll at Andover High School around 1 p.m.
“It was great and we didn’t have to wait,” Eracar said, “and I like doing it the day of (the election).”
Eracar made sure her daughter was able to participate, allowing the girl to fill in a bubble next to a candidate's name on the ballot and then slide the ballot into a counting machine.
“I never voted before,” Dalya said, excited to get an “I voted” sticker.
Watch eagletribune.com and print editions of The Eagle-Tribune for election developments locally and nationally.