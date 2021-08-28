ANDOVER — Town officials have added a Select Board meeting for Monday night to discuss changes to Andover Youth Services.
"With the events that happened at AYS, it was important we as a select board met in a timely manner because we were not supposed to meet until September 13," said Chair Chris Huntress.
The board will meet virtually because two members are on vacation, but they wanted a full board for the meeting, he said.
The meeting comes in the wake of the resignations of all four of the department's remaining full-time staff members — Assistant Director Glenn Wilson, Outreach Worker Jaclyn Stackhouse and Program Directors Neal Callahan and Tony Lombardi — effective Sept. 2. The department has also been without a director since Feb. 5 when town officials placed the former director on leave pending an investigation and ultimately fired him on May 10.
It's unclear what programs will be offered at the start of the school year without a full-time staff.
The town has also posted job listings for temporary leadership and program coordinator positions for the department. Those posts will last six to nine months with no benefits from the town, according to the job posting.
Anyone with feedback on the future of AYS is encouraged to email NextStepsForAYS@andoverma.us.