ANDOVER — The Select Board gave Town Manager Andrew Flanagan overall good marks for his annual evaluation Monday night.
The five members of the board rated Flanagan on a scale of one to five in multiple categories, including the goals set for him last year. Their responses were aggregated into a report that does not identify who made specific comments. Overall he received a 4.14 rating in the various categories and goals from board members. This was one of a variety of topics covered at the meeting Monday, that included setting a mask mandate at all town-owned properties.
“I have no questions regarding the (town manager’s) personal characteristics. I find the TM to be honorable and fair in his decision-making process. The (town manager) has shown real character when faced with a difficult decision that he knows will not be popular with many residents,” one Select Board member wrote in their evaluation.
Flanagan received the lowest marks in his handling communications and citizen response management. Board members asked that there be better notification of town events and suggested a potential newsletter. They also asked that they hear about his work through other town employees more often.
“I would like to explore ways for the board to have more ability to reach their own conclusions regarding Andrew’s leadership and relationships with his department heads and direct reports, including delegation and support of other town staff. In general, the board is only provided with information on these issues through Andrew,” one member wrote.
Overall he was commended for his leadership throughout the year — the pandemic response, the successful vote on the pension obligation bond and his handling of the issues with Andover Youth Services.
Flanagan fired Andover Youth Services Director Bill Fahey in May, citing a wide variety of misconduct. Fahey has in turn sued the town and Flanagan for wrongful termination and defamation.
Members of the public have been questioning Flanagan’s decision to fire the 27-year town employee since May. On Monday night multiple people called in to the remote meeting to comment on his handling of the situation scrutinizing his choice to fire Fahey. One woman also questioned Flanagan’s potential mismanagement of the whole department, which is currently under investigation for members taking potentially illegal payments from the Andover Youth Foundation that were only discovered through a public records request of Fahey’s text messages after he was terminated.
Lawsuit update
Fahey’s lawsuit is currently in the discovery phase, and the town is seeking information about alleged illegal payments from the Andover Youth Foundation, the nonprofit that funded much of the Cormier Youth Center’s construction.
The town has subpoenaed the foundation for financial records of any payments made to any Andover employee over the past 10 years, said Attorney Leonard Kesten, who was hired to represent the town for this case.
“Given the developing situation and ascertaining the situation at Andover Youth Services (the documents) could be relevant to how he did his job,” Kesten said.
The foundation has objected to providing 10 years of records, but he is in contact with their lawyer to narrow the request, he said.
“The subpoena sought over ten years of records from the Foundation. The Foundation’s attorney is in contact with the town’s attorneys to see if they can agree to reasonable limits on the scope of documents sought from this non-profit organization,” wrote Attorney Susan Stenger, who is representing the foundation, in a statement.
The town has asked Fahey and his lawyer for similar financial records about payments and will likely be subpoenaing others, Kesten said.
“We are just at the beginning of this discovery process and at the end everything will be out in the open,” he said.
Other business
At Monday night’s meeting the Select Board also voted unanimously to expand the town’s mask mandate to all town-owned buildings. This follows the board’s decision last week to implement mandates at the Robb Center, Cormier Youth Center and Memorial Hall Library.
“All three departments were swift in their implementation and it’s been well received,” Flanagan said, updating the board on the previous mandate.
Select Board Chair Chris Huntress agreed he got overwhelmingly positive feedback from the mandate except from one person who asked to not have to wear a mask while reading at the library, he said.
The board also heard from Andrew Grivell, chair of the investment committee, about the progress on the pension obligation bond, which was approved overwhelmingly by voters at Town Meeting. Grivell said the committee would decide on its recommendation on how to proceed to the board about following through on borrowing at their next meeting.
He explained the members have been evaluating various stock market scenarios to gauge if borrowing the money will be worth it.
“There’s still unknowns, we are evaluating everything,” he said.
If the committee’s recommendation is to follow through, then the town would likely be able to borrow the funds by the end of the year, he said.