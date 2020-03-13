ANDOVER — Public schools will be closed for at least two weeks and likely longer, Superintendent Sheldon Berman told the School Committee at an emergency meeting held at noon Friday.
"I recommend Andover Public Schools close from March 16 to March 27," Berman said. "And also be prepared to close for longer if necessary."
School Committee members supported his decision, asking questions about ongoing learning opportunities and access to free and reduced lunches for low-income families.
Berman said the district does not have access to the technology for online learning. He also said two or three schools may remain open to provide free and reduce lunch and breakfast to those who need it.
Many districts across the state have taken the step to close.
A number of parents held their kids back from going to school today.
"People are already making individual decisions not to attend," said School Committee member Susan McCready, adding that while it's important to look after the well-being of students and their families, it is equally important to look out for the health and safety of teachers and other school staff.
"This is very difficult," she said. "But it's the right decision."
Berman said that on March 26, he and his staff will review the decision to see if anything has changed with the virus in Andover.
"We selected two weeks because it's the 14-day incubation period," he said. "I am worried it will extend beyond that, but that's a decision we can make after we observe what's happening in the community"
He said that after today's closure, the school will be cleaned Monday and teachers will come back Tuesday and Wednesday to button up their classrooms in advance of the shutdown.