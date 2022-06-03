On chilly day in Andover, around 40 high school students marched through the rain toward the Old Town Hall.
The students were wearing orange and carrying signs. Their signs and orange attire made a stark contrast with the grey skies and drew the attention of pedestrians and drivers.
The group was the Andover Students Against Gun Violence and their protest took place on National Gun Violence Awareness Day, but the students said there was also a significance to the specific time of their protest.
"The shooting in Texas lasted from 11:28 a.m. to 1:06 p.m. and, as it is a half-day, our plan is to leave school at 11:28 a.m. and have a silent walk to Old Town Hall where we would then begin to protest," said Emma Pantazi a 17-year-old member of the club.
The color of their clothing also has significance, as orange has come to symbolize the gun violence prevention movement.
Upon reaching the Old Town Hall they began their demonstration with students jumping on top of a bench to deliver speeches, one after another. The speeches began with 17-year-old Andrew Magner.
"This is not what our country stands for," Magner said. "Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness and that gunman came in there at 11:28 a.m. and took all three of those things from 21 people, we can't let that stand, as a nation, as a society, it just won't do. So be vocal, because we represent the future."
Pantazi said the group is advocating for stricter gun control laws, especially surrounding 18-year-olds' access to certain firearms, like the rifle used in the Uvalde shooting.
The students talked about how they shouldn't have to become advocates or have to worry about school shootings in the first place.
Their speeches draw honks from drivers, and some passersby, particularly other students, stopped to listen for a bit.
Among the protesters was 17-year-old Ellie McGrath, who said that some action had to be taken.
"I want our schools to be safer," said McGrath. "Students deserve to go to school without being scared that one day someone could just walk in and shoot them."
