ANDOVER — Andover High School students packed the Lovely Memorial Field stadiums Tuesday morning to cheer on their fellow students ahead of the school's annual rivalry game.
Despite the blistering cold windy morning, students had extra pep in their steps knowing the football team would take on North Andover High School at Fenway Park later that evening.
The Golden Warriors typically play the Scarlet Knights for their annual Thanksgiving rivalry game, but were chosen this year as two of eight teams to play at the historic ballpark.
"The Andover vs. North Andover game could be played anywhere on any surface and the players intensity would rise. But to have this classic game be played at iconic Fenway Park will take the rivalry to another level,” said Coach EJ Perry.
“For the players, this event will be one of their lifetime memories," he added. "We are all Fenway Faithful, but for the Andover and North Andover players, they will be loyal forever. Every player will remember running onto that field Nov. 23."
All fall sports teams were celebrated and the cheerleaders and marching band, who would also be traveling to Fenway, performed for their fellow students.
Teachers also got in on the fun with the annual Turkey Game, in which teachers have to run and dodge balls thrown by the football team to receive a "pardon."
Leaving the stands, multiple students talked about the variety of layers they would need to brace the cold later that evening to cheer on the Golden Warriors to a hopeful victory.