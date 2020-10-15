ANDOVER — School Superintendent Sheldon Berman resigned five and a half years after taking the helm of the town’s schools.
Berman announced the decision at Thursday night’s School Committee hearing, which was convened virtually and broadcast on community access television. His resignation takes effect Dec. 31.
Berman said his wife has accepted a job in the Pacific Northwest. He noted her support for him and his career moves through the years.
As he approaches retirement, he said, “Now it’s time for me to support her.”
School Committee Chairwoman Shannon Scully said the district will find an interim superintendent and begin the process of looking for a permanent replacement.
Berman noted the district’s accomplishments in his tenure, such as developing programs to support students with dyslexia and others that enhance social and emotional learning.
However, his tenure was also shaded by controversy, most recently when members of the Andover Education Association resisted a return to in-person instruction amid the pandemic. The teachers staged a work action on the day they were supposed to return to work in September.
In the past six months, Berman, like other school superintendents, led the district through a massive reorganization prompted by COVID-19.
All students and teachers last spring were sent away from their schools and made to recreate their classrooms virtually, due to a state-mandated shutdown. This fall the majority of Andover students returned to school on a hybrid schedule of in-person and online instruction, while another cohort has returned to online instruction only.