ANDOVER — Town officals have released the rules surrounding COVID-19 protocols for Andover's First Night.
Vaccines will be required for anyone 12 years of age and older who wants to attend indoor events, town officials wrote in a Tuesday statement. People will be asked to show an original vaccination card, or a digital copy, along with a driver's license, passport or state ID for those who are older than 18 years.
Masks will also be required for indoor gatherings.
Festivities will be held throughout the town Friday, including music, a noise parade and fireworks to cap off the evening.
There will be multiple concerts held in the afternoon and evening at Old Town Hall, which will cut capacity to 50%.
Some downtown streets will be closed from about 2 p.m. until midnight.
All events are free. For more information and a full schedule, visit andover375.org.