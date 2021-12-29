ANDOVER — Town officals have released the rules surrounding COVID-19 protocols for Andover's First Night.

Vaccines will be required for anyone 12 years of age and older who wants to attend indoor events, town officials wrote in a Tuesday statement. People will be asked to show an original vaccination card, or a digital copy, along with a driver's license, passport or state ID for those who are older than 18 years.

Masks will also be required for indoor gatherings.

Festivities will be held throughout the town Friday, including music, a noise parade and fireworks to cap off the evening.

There will be multiple concerts held in the afternoon and evening at Old Town Hall, which will cut capacity to 50%.

Some downtown streets will be closed from about 2 p.m. until midnight.

All events are free. For more information and a full schedule, visit andover375.org.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you