ANDOVER — Town officials and residents are proposing throwing more resources behind mental health services this upcoming year.
Town officials have budgeted more than $200,000 to create a new division, while a group of citizens is asking for $1 million in appropriations through a petitioned article that will be voted on at Town Meeting.
Town Manager Andrew Flanagan’s budget, released shortly after the warrant article was posted, proposes a similar “Wellness and Support Services” division within the Community Services department that will be overseen by a volunteer council, Flanagan said. The new department will cost Andover taxpayers $106,885 while also utilizing $100,000 in state money with additional American Rescue Plan Act funds to create the programs.
The town department would also repurpose the salary from the Police Department’s former community support coordinator whose position has gone unfilled since last summer, according to the budget.
“The town is moving forward with hiring a licensed clinician that will serve as not only a service provider but also as a coordinator of the town’s social work, mental health and substance use disorder resources. This division will serve as ‘the hub’ for these types of services and better align the town’s overall strategy for meeting the evolving needs of the community,” according to the budget.
The resident-petitioned warrant that asks for $1 million from the town’s “free cash” fund to be used for supporting mental health services was added to the ballot by longtime resident Michael Meyers.
Meyers and fellow resident Jose ‘Joe’ Albuquerque, who also worked on the warrant items, said the town’s proposed budget isn’t enough.
“This would enable the town or schools to access this funding as needed for additional support or resources such as licensed clinician, nurse, social worker, crisis coordinator, or recovery coach. For example, research on the effects of prior pandemics and disasters clearly indicates that there will be both immediate and long-term adverse consequences for many children,” Albuquerque said. “It is very disappointing that the Town Manager decided that only $250,000 — or 2% of the $10.9 million dollars from (the town’s cut of the) American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) — was to be allocated for behavioral health contracted services and staffing over the next four years.”
Andover has about $8 million on hand in its “free cash” account, according to the town budget. However, it’s typically reserved for one-time use projects, Flanagan said.
Flanagan sees the town’s budget proposal creating the new department as “the most meaningful way to address these needs in the community.”
The proposed department will be baked into the town’s operating budget, which will be one of the first items discussed at Town Meeting on June 11. The $1 million proposal will be discussed toward the end of the day as one of the last items in a series of five warrant items proposed by Meyers and Albuquerque.
The two men were part of a group of about 20 families, which added this and four other items to the warrant. Three of the warrant items are proposed changes to town rules that promote “transparency,” Meyers said. The other item is $500,000 for raises for the school district’s instructional assistants, who have been in contract negotiations and without a contract for more than a year and a half.