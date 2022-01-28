ANDOVER — Town Meeting will be held al fresco for the third year in a row because of the pandemic.
“Come May, this COVID experience may be a thing of the past, but there may be people uncomfortable,” said Town Manager Andrew Flanagan, asking the board to approve moving the date and venue of Town Meeting to be outdoors.
The board approved moving Town Meeting from the Collins Center to under a tent by West Middle School for a date in June. The new tradition started in 2020 when holding an indoor meeting became a public health hazard due to COVID-19.
Last year the town partnered with the school district to rent the mega tent that held both Town Meeting and Andover High School’s graduation. Town officials are planning to do the same, tentatively planning to host Town Meeting on Saturday, June 4 and using the same tent for graduation on June 6.
An exact date and time has yet to be set.
Flanagan is solidifying a date that works best for board members who typically answer questions about warrant items. Once the best date is determined, he will contact the tent vendors, he said.
Practicing local democracy outside costs the town between $100,000 and $150,000 depending on the size of the tent, Flanagan told the board Monday. However, Andover taxpayers won’t be left with the bill. Instead, federal funds to offset pandemic costs will be used to pay for the tent like in years prior, Flanagan said.
This decision was made over a virtual Select Board meeting, because most town boards have moved business to a remote setting because of the pandemic.
Andover residents faced the highest number of cases of COVID-19 in the past month, with about 100 cases a day being reported the week of January 4th, Health Director Thomas Carbone said.
Cases have since come down.
“Overall we are doing good, but we could do better,” Carbone said.
Now, he and other town health officials are working on getting everyone fully vaccinated and boosted because that is the best way to stop the spread, he said.
Board member Laura Gregory asked about implementing a stricter townwide mask mandate.
Carbone said the Health Board does not see a mandate as the best use of resources. Instead, from talking with health professionals from other communities, getting people vaccinated is a better use of resources, he said.
The town has been providing weekly small clinics with either Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, whatever is available. Carbone said they are working to get more Pfizer clinics, especially for young children.
Currently children between the ages of 5 and 12 have the lowest vaccination rate in town — 49% — but that is slowly climbing. The vaccine was only approved for children under that age this past fall, and there was an immediate rush on vaccines that made appointments hard to schedule.
Now, more appointments are available through the town, local pharmacies and state vaccination sites, Carbone said.
The town also had a successful test hand-out earlier this month at the Town Yard and Robb Center, Carbone said. Town officials have another shipment of tests coming and expect to have more events. He also encouraged residents to order tests from the federal government, which is sending four free tests to each household.
The school district also announced this week students and staff will be eligible to get at-home tests from the state.