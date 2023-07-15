ANDOVER — The Andover Recreation Department will hold a unified pickleball tournament at Recreation Park, 147 Abbot St., on Saturday, July 22, at 9 a.m.
The tournament will pair 40 Special Olympics athletes with 40 pickleball players, according to a press release from Special Olympics Massachusetts.
“Whether you donate, volunteer, or play, I can guarantee you two things: you will definitely have fun, and you will find all the activities to be extremely rewarding,” said Bill Kane, a pickleball coach to a Special Olympics athlete.
The event aims to raise $5,000 for Special Olympics Massachusetts through registration and community support.
The event will also include food and other commodities from vendors, including Franklin Sports, M&T Bank, Harmeling Physical Therapy, Whirlaway Sports, Crack’d Kitchen and Augusta’s Chicken on the Road.
For more information and registration visit: specialolympicsma.org/events/fundraising-events/andover-unified-pickleball-classic/
Drivers warned of ramp closures
ANDOVER — State transportation officials are warning drivers of alternating temporary closures of the I-495/I-93 Interchange ramps in Andover.
The ramps will be closed nightly from Sunday, July 16, through Friday morning of July 21. The overnight hours will be 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Access to one of the ramps will always be maintained.
For more information on traffic conditions, visit mass511.com.
Church to host New England clambake
HAVERHILL — The Armenian Church at Hye Pointe Men’s Club will hold a New England Clambake fundraiser on Saturday, July 22, at 1280 Boston Road.
Appetizers and a cash bar are at 3 p.m. Dinner will be served promptly at 4 p.m. Donation is $95 per adult, and $20 for children 12 and under. Bring lawn chairs and sit by the outdoor fire pit.
Please RSVP by July 17 by calling the church office at 978-372-9227, or by texting Myles Couyoumjian at 978-852-2859, Ed Kibarian at 781-838-1056, Mark Kazanjian at 508-633-7447 or Michael Bebirian at 603-785-6090.
Scholarships to Salem State
SALEM — Salem State University announced that it will grant $3,000 scholarships to students transferring to the university within a year of receiving their associate degrees from North Shore Community College or Northern Essex Community College.
Students enrolling at one of the community colleges can also apply for joint admission to Salem State, guaranteeing their admission upon associate degree completion.
“We are continually looking for ways to make a bachelor’s degree as accessible as possible,” President John Keenan said in a statement. “The scholarships and dual admissions continue our efforts to put the opportunities that Salem State offers within reach for more students in the region and beyond.”
Methuen National Night Out
METHUEN — Methuen residents interested in hosting a block party as part of the National Night Out celebrations on Aug. 1 should contact Sgt. Kevin Dzioba at 978-983-8711 to register. National Night Out 2023 is on Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 6 to 8 p.m.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie
Watercraft workshop at Plug Pond
HAVERHILL — The city, in conjunction with the Mayor’s Youth Activities and Mental Health Fund as well as the Haverhill Recreation Department, will host a kayak and stand-up paddle board day on Sunday, Aug. 6, at Plug Pond.
The free workshop is open from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. for children 8- to 11-years-old. From 12:45 p.m. to 3 p.m. the event is for 12- to 15-year-olds.
Life vests, paddles, boards and boats will be provided.
Golf tournament to support youth
HAVERHILL — Player spots are on sale now to participate in the Boys & Girls Club’s golf tournament on Aug. 7 at Haverhill Country Club to support youth in Haverhill.
The tournament costs $225 per player and $900 for a foursome. To register visit haverhillbgc.org/golf-tournament.
S
Stargazing in Haverhill canceled
HAVERHILL — Due to weather conditions, stargazing at Tattersall has been canceled until September.
