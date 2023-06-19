ANDOVER — While the funds won’t be available until fiscal year 2028, the town is currently working to finish the design phase and engage the community on the Route 133 corridor project.
The $15.4 million is expected to fully fund the construction said Phil Geoffroy, town director of communication.
The goal is to improve bicycle and pedestrian access as well as ease traffic congestion on a 1.25 mile stretch from West Parish to Shawsheen Village according to the town’s website.
While the project is still in the design phase the town anticipates it will include a 10-foot-wide pedestrian and cyclists path along the north side of the road.
The intersections of Beacon Street/Shawsheen Road and Route 28 will also be improved. The goal of these changes are to improve safety.
Landscape improvements are also planned for Shawsheen Square.
“Enhancing the Route 133 Corridor has been a longstanding priority in Andover. The project aims to improve mobility along the heavily utilized route, and to enhance its safety for all users, including bicyclists, and pedestrians,” said Planning Director Paul Materazzo in a press release. “The project’s inclusion in the TIP represents a significant step forward in making this long anticipated, high impact project a reality.”
The town has been looking to improve the corridor since 2010. A study in 2012 found the area had problems like narrow shoulders, sidewalks in poor condition and challenging intersection geometry.
Engineers began collecting traffic data in 2020 and settlement money from Columbia Gas is partially funding the design phase of the project.
The federal funding for the project was approved on May 24 as part of the Transportation Improvement Program by the Merrimack Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization.
Geoffroy added that the town will he holding public forums in the future to discuss the project.
“Shawsheen Square is the focal point of one of the first planned communities in the nation, making it a unique component of our community’s history,” Materazzo said. “This project will bring renewed vitality to this historic gem and improve its connectivity to the rest of Andover.”
