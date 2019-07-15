ANDOVER — There was one problem with Andover's new, $1 million ladder truck, delivered to the station on July 2 — It was five inches too tall to fit under Horn Bridge.
But according to officials, that will be remedied by fall.
Fire Chief Michael Mansfield said in a written statement Tuesday that the ladder truck will be sent back to the manufacturer to "conform with the town's needs" at no additional cost.
According to the chief, the truck "underwent a thorough inspection" within hours of its delivery.
"Following that inspection, the town issued a letter of non-conformance to the truck's manufacturer, Pierce Manufacturing, after it determined that the truck was not built to Andover Fire Rescue's exact specifications," the statement reads.
Mansfield said it is "critical to note that it was never put into active service."
Fire department members will continue to use the existing Ladder 1 truck until the new truck is returned to the town and everyone is trained on its functions, the chief said.
"There has been no interruption in service to the town as a result of the new truck's non-conformance," he said.
The town expects the new truck will enter service in early September.