ANDOVER — The town is looking to enter into an agreement with Flagship Pioneering which the company said would —over the course of ten years — bring 600 new jobs and involve Flagship spending a total of $325 million to develop a campus at 3000 Minuteman Drive.
If passed at Town Meeting the town and the company will enter into a Tax Increment Financing agreement which would exempt Flagship Pioneering from paying $20 million dollars in taxes over the course of the agreement.
Flagship Pioneering is a science venture capital firm that has created more than 100 companies including Moderna — creator of one of the vaccines for COVID-19.
At a Select Board meeting last week Town Manager Andrew Flanagan gave an overview of the agreement. The tax exemption is equal to 6% of the $325 million the company said they will spend. Flanagan added this percentage is used to compare TIF agreements. However Flanagan said the agreement would have no impact on the taxes for the $78 million the company plans on spending on personal property in addition to the $325 million in real property.
Flanagan explained personal property as the things in a building where as real property is the building itself.
The town estimates they will collect $55.6 million in taxes as a result of the project over the total 20-year TIF agreement.
The tax exemption would not kick in until 2025.
The proposed campus would be located at 3000 Minuteman Dr. and would total 120 acres.
The board also heard from representatives from the company, who gave an overview of how Flagship Pioneering works.
Al Vaz, senior vice president, asset management said Flagship Pioneering creates “bio platform companies that are coming up with medicine that transform human health and sustainability.”
Vaz said they have founded more than 100 companies, with the majority of them based in Massachusetts. He said the company is made up of a combination of scientists, entrepreneurs and investors.
Andover has previously entered into TIF agreements with a few companies including Pfizer, which involved Pfizer spending $200 million and bringing 75 new jobs. In that agreement Pfizer was exempt from $2,905,682 or about 1% of their $200 million spent. However, Flanagan added a more comparable project was Amazon’s $400 million project in North Andover, where $27,300,197 or 7% was exempt.
Flanagan clarified that TIFs only apply to the new value added.
“It has nothing to do with the existing value or the existing tax obligation,” he said.
He said the point of the tax exemption was to incentivize investment in the town. Other benefits include growing the commercial tax base, promoting job growth and generating immediate revenue said Flanagan.
He further added that regardless of how long the agreement is for once the $20 million cap is reached Flagship Pioneering will start paying the regular rate on the new value.
The 600 new jobs would have an average annual wage of $100,000.
The town also has the right to revoke the agreement if Flagship Pioneering does not meet 75% of the project commitments. The company would also be paying a total of $3.6 million for water infrastructure improvements, depending on their usage.
The agreement is currently Article 12 on the 2023 annual Town Meeting warrant. The full warrant can be found at andoverma.gov/398/Town-Meeting
Town Meeting is set for May 1.
