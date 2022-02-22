ANDOVER — Town Elections are March 22 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
This year Andover had to change its voting precincts to align with data from the U.S. Census. A few hundred voters' precincts changed because of it.
Now, voters should keep an eye on the mail for a postcard telling them which precinct they are voting in and if the polling location has changed, said Town Clerk Melissa Ripley.
There is no mail-in voting for the local election, but residents can request absentee ballots from the Town Clerk's office, Ripley said. There is also no early voting, she said.
So, residents who will not be able to access the ballot box on March 22, should get an absentee ballot.
All Andover voters also need to register by March 2, to be eligible to vote. They should also complete their town census, which was recently mailed out because results help the town track active voters, Ripley said.
The Town Clerk's Office is also recruiting poll workers for the local election. Shifts are available all day in 4 to 8 hour increments and people are needed for a variety of jobs throughout the day including checking in voters, monitoring the ballot box and tallying the results.
Andover poll workers are paid $9.25 an hour, or these positions are also eligible for participation in the Senior Tax Work Off Program.
Voters can check their voter registration status and polling location on the Secretary of State’s web site at sec.state.ma.us or by emailing the Town Clerk’s Office at townclerk@andoverma.gov.
The Town Clerk’s Office is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but will stay open until 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 2 to accept voter registrations.