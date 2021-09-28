ANDOVER — It was a gorgeous day as Andover residents gathered to celebrate their town.
Children played field games and neighbors checked in with the more than 50 local businesses and organizations set up around the track at the Lower Shawsheen Playground area on Andover Thrives Community Day, which was the first of a series of large events to celebrate the town’s 375th anniversary.
“This is everything we hoped this day would be,” said Susie Pokress, the event chair of the 375th Committee. “It brought out families and senior citizens. We have lots of vendors and people playing games and performing all day.”
Hundreds of people gathered throughout the day with the largest crowds coming midday after many of the local soccer games, Pokress said.
“We wanted to throw a party and Andover delivered,” said Ann Ormond, the town’s director of business, arts and culture. “It was a very successful event, especially for the first really large 375th event.”
She thanked the local residents, entertainers, organizers and businesses who came out to show community support.
“From the Andover Chinese Charm Circle to the Andover Choral Society and the high school’s show choir, there was something for everyone and it was all local entertainment, which was how it should be celebrating Andover,” she said.
“We ended the night with the Destination Imagination illuminations all around the park, you could see the units up close and beautiful. That with the movie and the laser light show to cap off the night, it was a magical event,” Ormond said. The committee is planning more events this year. To find out more information, visit andover375.org.