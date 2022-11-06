As seen on Elm Street Friday, Nov. 4, the Andover Department of Public Works is currently conducting a water main flushing program in the eastern part of town. The program, which will last until Dec. 2, aims to improve the quality of drinking water for residents and businesses.
The flushing process can cause a temporary discoloration of water and a reduction in pressure. The DPW suggests running an outside spigot until the water clears. For more information, including a listing of streets effected, visit andoverma.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=679.
