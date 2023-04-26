ANDOVER — Neeharika Munjal, 23, stands just off the kitchen in her family’s spacious Andover home, recalling the void she felt a year ago.
She had graduated a semester early from Boston University, where she majored in health science and minored in business.
Jettisoned from campus and into adulthood, living away from friends and classmates, Munjal wondered what she would do.
She searched online for similarly situated folks. But she found no network to tap nearby.
Then, on April 12, 2022, at the kitchen counter having breakfast with her mother, Munjal told her about an idea she had. She would form her own group, Young Indian Professionals of New England to network and build skills and friendships and cultural bonds.
Munjal wanted to reach the region’s large Indian population, including in Andover and North Andover.
Munjal, who attended Sanborn Elementary and West Middle schools, graduated from Andover High School in 2018. In her class of 420 students, a good number of them, perhaps 30 or more, were of Indian descent, she says.
Education, professional development and forging a place in the world is important to all people, including Munjal and many folks from India and in India.
Still, Munjal doubted that the professional organization would attract many interested people.
In her research, she had discovered one Indian professionals group in the area, but it was years ago and focused more on outdoor activities such as hiking.
Munjal’s vision was to build an organization much larger in scope, to help people realize their potential and reach their goals.
“I want people to network,” Munjal says. “I want people to gain experiences. I want people to gain internships.”
She started online meet-ups where people introduced themselves and told the group what they were doing. The sessions took shape.
At a typical meeting Munjal presents a brief TED Talk on topics such as leadership or effective communication or decision making followed a group discussion.
Talks have been energetic, even dicey when speakers advocated and defended their ideas on effective communication or leadership styles. One of the more heated talks revolved around whether remote or in-person events best served the members.
Munjal has drawn more than 2,000 members.
The timing was right to network.
“Especially after COVID, many young Indian professionals are craving to meet new individuals and want to network which they got the opportunity to do,” Munjal said.
Among those who have networked through the group is Anushka Shah, 23, of Andover.
Shah, a longtime friend of Munjal’s, graduated from Suffolk University, majoring in sociology, and works for the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families as a social worker.
Through networking and conversations in the Young Indian Professionals group, she has gained a better sense of how to advance her career in social work.
Outside of work, she runs a dance business. She has found new dance students from the group.
“This organization has played a huge role in allowing me to diversify outside of my small communities and expand to a larger audience for dance,” she says.
On April 12 of this year, the organization’s one-year anniversary, Munjal hosted 400 professionals in a Meet and Mingle event at the Academy of Creative Arts in Burlington.
Throughout the room there was food, beer tasting, and birds-of-a-feather tables for people with common interests to explore. Munjal assembled a committee and registration group for the event and lined up sponsors, promotions and raffles.
Munjal was well positioned to organize the group. Her education, public speaking and travel experiences have broadened her perspective.
She has traveled widely, numerous times to India. She has been to six continents, including Africa, where she gave a talk organized through the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi, Kenya.
Her mom’s sister is a diplomat there.
Munjal learned management, marketing and communication skills during her 31/2 years at Boston University and in her management job at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.
She works in the Center for Resuscitation Science, where researchers delve into emergency medicine and mind-body connections.
She has been an ambassador for MyDream Entertainment, hosting youth talk shows and emceeing pageants, including a Miss Universe livestream.
Her mom, Preeti, and her dad, Manoj, have always encouraged their daughter to not only pursue her interests but take a leading role in them.
She has raised money for Saheli, seeking protection for South Asian women and their families. As an Ekal Youth Leader, Munjal adopted seven small schools in Mathura, India, providing lifetime education to 80 kids.
Education has long been the avenue for people to improve their health and economics, to homeownership and helping the next generation in their pursuits.
A degree from an American university has cache in India, Munjal says.
“It makes them feel more highly regarded, that is why a lot of (younger) people come here for a degree,” she says. “They come here for education. They come here for opportunity. They come here to experience the American dream, basically.”
Munjal’s mom says that she and her husband came for the same reasons, only they had to be especially self-reliant.
“We struggled,” Preeti Munjal says. “We worked hard. We didn’t have the support system that this younger generation has.”
Preeti came from India and studied computer science and business at the University of Rhode Island. Manoj Munjal came from India and studied electrical engineering at the University of Massachusetts Lowell.
Preeti says that there is more economic opportunity and fairness in the United States compared to India, where nepotism and politics plays a greater role in determining who succeeds.
Meanwhile, Indian representation in American culture continues to climb. Whether it be cultivating a taste for curry or other spicy foods or Indian movies and dance and music.
For the first time, Neeharika Munjal says, the famed Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California has invited an Indian performer, Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh.
Also, meditation and yoga have exercised a powerful grip on Westerners for generations.
In addition, centuries-old Indian health practices have gained a foothold in alternative medicine. These include naturopathic items such as drinking turmeric milk as a pick-me-up for people worn down by a cold.
These same cultural forces serve to strengthen the bonds of Americans of Indian descent.
Now, Munjal is drawing on cultural bonds to help individuals flourish.
