ANDOVER — The proposed comprehensive plan to shape Andover for the next 10 years includes calls for increased density of the town’s industrial districts.
The goal of the land use changes, proponents say, is to increase the number of jobs in town and to boost tax revenue.
The 48-page draft of the town’s 10-year plan sets out goals and objectives for the town and serves as a guide for the Planning Board.
The plan doesn’t immediately affect zoning, rather it suggests changes to be made. Any changes to zoning will also need the approval of residents at Town Meeting.
A final draft of the plan was presented to the Planning Board on July 25 and is pending adoption by the board.
Will Cohen, an Urban planner at the architecture firm Utile that is working with the town on the plan, said Andover is unique in the area as a net importer of jobs.
“Every single day many people come into town, more than leave town to go to work elsewhere,” Cohen said.
A priority recommendation of the plan is to promote industrial growth along Interstate 93. According to the draft, industrial space in the area is in demand and industrial and office parks are already at capacity. In order to meet the demand, the plan calls for changes such as increasing the height limit for buildings in industrial districts and reducing the parking ratios.
According to the plan, parking lots are underutilized because the parking ratios were developed when more people were working from commercial and business buildings. Lisa Schwarz, assistant planning director, added the old ratios also don’t take into account that while industrial buildings may be larger the size does not necessarily correspond with more employees.
“It served a time when commuting patterns and job densities were different,” Cohen added.
Cohen said the town should also be encouraging companies to redevelop with high-bay industrial ground floors. He said these taller spaces will allow for more uses in the future.
He said clustering buildings closer together could also reduces costs by allowing for shared amenities.
Cohen said changes to the zoning don’t necessarily mean immediate redevelopment but will allow for future development.
He said the goal was to have zoning that allows for a “healthy redevelopment of the sites over time.”
Schwarz said they will also be looking at allowed uses that aren’t covered in the bylaw.
“Are there uses that we just haven’t though of,” she said.
Voters recently approved a TIF agreement with Flagship Pioneering, “a venture creation firm,” that will bring the company to 3000 Minuteman Drive and bring an expected 600 jobs.
Schwarz added Andover’s industrial districts are “enormous.”
“Some of them are very far away and not even visible from a residence,” she said.
Other companies located off Interstate 93 include Raytheon and Pfizer.
The town’s existing 10-year plan was adopted in 2012.
The draft plan is available online at andoverma.gov/887/Master-Plan-2023
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.