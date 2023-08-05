ANDOVER — The town is looking to bring in younger households through the creation of “missing middle” housing.
The goal is laid out in Andover’s 10-year plan and could be accomplished through relaxed zoning in residential areas, though any zoning changes would have to pass a vote by residents at Town Meeting.
“It’s the type of housing that in general over the last several decades has not been built,” said Assistant Planning Director Lisa Schwarz. “Typically we will have single family homes and then we will have larger complexes of condos or apartments.”
Schwarz said that when a location is zoned for multi-family housing developers will typically try to put as many units as possible, which is one of the reasons this type of housing is rarer.
The 10-year plan will not have any direct impact on zoning, instead it suggests changes and sets out goals for the town over the next 10 years.
Will Cohen, an urban planner at the architectural firm Utile that is working with the town, recently presented the 10-year plan to the Planning Board. Cohen said the goal is to create more housing near the centers of town like in downtown or near the Ballardvale train stations.
The Planning Board is the governing body that adopts long range plans.
The housing would be middle income and middle density housing, meaning neither single family homes or high density multi-family housing.
“It’s not purely affordable housing nor is it super fancy luxury,” Cohen said.
“The ability of younger households to get to Andover and make a place for themselves is not present,” he said. “Our job is to allow people to get in.”
Cohen added that the goal is to stay true to the character of the area.
He spoke about adding buildings that would house six to 12 units, while only being twice to three times bigger than existing single family housing.
“They look kinda like big houses,” he said.
He said the developments would ideally be along the Shawsheen River and within walking distance of the commuter rail stops in town that would allow residents to commute to Boston.
Cohen said new housing would also benefit businesses in the downtown area.
According to the plan, the building footprints of new construction could range from 2,400- to 3600-square-feet.
To make these changes the plan outlines three policy recommendations.
Preserve existing historic districts.
Reduce minimum lot size, required setbacks, and frontage requirements.
Identify and rezone locations for multifamily development with walking access to Ballardvale Station.
Also in the plan are the results of a survey.
According to the draft 56% of respondents agreed, 22% disagreed with and 20% answered no response to the following statement.
“I would like to see Andover consider increasing residential and commercial density to create walkable neighborhoods.”
Schwarz pushed back on the notion that adding housing will necessarily add more school children to the schools and place more strain on the district.
According to data from the Planning Department the number of housing units in town grew from 10,892 in 1990 to 13,766 in 2020, while during the same time school enrollment only grew from 5,180 to 5,526.
She added that work has also been done to allow older residents to stay in Andover. Schwarz said that over the last 10 years the town created an age-restricted overlay district at the River Side Woods development.
The last 10-year plan was launched in 2012 and included goals like finding a new home for the Department of Public Works, which resulted in the DPW building at 5 Campanelli Dr.
