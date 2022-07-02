Ten kids and their parents participated in the first Tie-Dyeing Tuesday event of the summer, held outside Andover’s Memorial Hall Library, June 28. Sponsored by the Friends of Memorial Hall Library and the Library’s Children Room, the activity is every Tuesday at 4 p.m. and registration is necessary.
centerpiece
Andover's Memorial Hall library hosts Tie-Dyeing Tuesday
- Photos by Carl Russo
