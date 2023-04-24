METHUEN — There are two awards named for Andrew Haldane of Methuen.
One is the Haldane Cup at Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine, which is given to a member of the senior class who best demonstrates the leadership qualities and character of Haldane, a Marine captain who died in action in World War II.
The other is the Andrew Haldane Memorial Trophy, which is handed out to the top senior on the Methuen High School football team.
To help people appreciate the man who inspired these awards, Methuen High School is hosting a presentation on Thursday, April 27, at 6 p.m. by Garrett Shetrawski, a first lieutenant in the Marine Corps Reserves who is writing a biography of Haldane. The event, which is free and open to the public, will also serve as a reunion for former Haldane Trophy winners.
“For me, personally, I think he’s still so important in the Marine Corps today,” Shetrawski said. “If you talk to junior officers, he’s part of the lore, and Marine Corps tactics.”
Along with being honored at Methuen High School, Haldane was recently nominated to the Bowdoin College Athletic Hall of Honor by several Bowdoin graduates, including Tom Hoerner of Andover, a 1974 Bowdoin graduate and Haldane Cup recipient.
A significant tribute to Haldane appeared in the book “With the Old Breed,” a memoir of combat in the South Pacific by E.B. Sledge that was first published in 1981 and has gone through dozens of editions.
Sledge’s book, which is dedicated to Haldane, was one of two sources for the 10-part HBO series “The Pacific.” Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg were executive producers for that program, which was broadcast in 2010 and highlighted Haldane as a key figure.
Shetrawski, who lives in Charlestown and works for a software firm in Boston, said Haldane is cited in Marine Corps training as an example of how officers should relate with enlisted men.
“The second day of officer candidate’s school, Andy Haldane’s picture is one the screen,” Shetrawski said.
Sledge describes Haldane’s positive influence on the men he led in Company K, during brutal fighting against Japanese forces on several islands, including Peleliu, where Haldane was killed.
“His sincere interest in each of us as a human being helped to dispel the feeling that we were just animals training to fight,” Sledge wrote.
Haldane was born in Lawrence in 1917, the youngest of three children, after his parents emigrated from Scotland in 1912.
His father worked in the mills, but not much is known about Haldane’s childhood, Shetrawski said. The family moved to Methuen in 1933, where Haldane was an all-state football player at the high school.
Haldane also excelled in athletics at Bowdoin and corresponded with Paul Nixon, the dean of the college and a veteran, after Haldane was called up for active duty.
“Andy was a blue collar, poor kid and that’s what Dean Nixon was,” Shetrawski said.
Shetrawski decided to conduct his own research on Haldane after reading Sledge’s book and seeing “The Pacific,” then discovering that there were no full-length biographies of Haldane, who was 27 when he died.
Shetrawski’s biography represents five years of work and currently exists as a 250-page outline that he is shopping with publishers. His sources have included four scrapbooks kept by Haldane’s family, archives in Lawrence and at Bowdoin College, personal interviews and also a trove of personal letters.
“The big piece of this which makes this book special is, it’s the only book that ever got a chance to look at letters Haldane wrote to his girlfriend and family while he was in the Pacific,” Shetrawski said.
Those letters reflect a range of emotions, and include a passage in which Haldane compares football and war, which Shetrawski quoted:
“There’s not much difference between football and war,” Haldane wrote. “Someone wins and someone loses. The only difference is, it doesn’t pay to lose in this game.”
