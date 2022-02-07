METHUEN — There were plenty of smiles and some tears Monday afternoon when a dog missing since a house fire last week was found near Holy Family Hospital.
Angelito, 6, a Dutch shepherd, had been missing since early Wednesday afternoon when a fire broke out at his home at 10 Swan St. in Lawrence.
"I am just so happy this dog is alive ... he's a wicked cute dog," said an ecstatic Ellen Bistany, Lawrence's animal control officer.
Angelito, rescued from Puerto Rico, was not known to run away. But pets are known to scatter or hide when a fire occurs, firefighters said.
Early Monday afternoon, a dog matching Angelito's description was seen in the cemetery across from Holy Family.
Renee Falardeau, Methuen's animal control officer, immediately called Bistany.
Methuen police officers Christine Nicolosi, a canine handler, and Patrick Waldron, also responded.
Bistany said the dog was scared and at first resisted being leashed by a relative. But a hot dog, ham and warm cat food were used to calm the dog's nerves and coax him to safety, she said.
Angelito was eventually leashed and reunited with his owner and family.
"I am so happy I am crying," said Ciara Colon, 19, Angelito's owner.
She thanked everyone for their prayers and being on the lookout for Angelito.
"God bless you and your family," she said.
Lawrence firefighter Juan "Manny" Gonzalez was also happy the dog was found.
Gonzalez is a co-founder of Heal Lawrence, a nonprofit that helps local fire and disaster victims. He has been working with Colon and her family.
Firefighters arrived at 10 Swan St. on Wednesday and found flames leaping from a window on the second floor. The blaze was quickly knocked down by firefighters.
The two-alarm fire was accidentally caused by a candle, Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said.
